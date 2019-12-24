The giving and caring spirit of the holiday season pops up at various times and locations.
It happened again this week inside a barbershop in downtown Milton.
The Against the Grain barbershop was closed to the public on Sunday, but there was a list of eight clients scheduled for appointments with barber Russell Greene.
The customers on this day would be people with special needs, including autism and cerebral palsy.
Seven-year-old Oliver DeTato would scream and cry if someone came near him with an electric razor, his father, Adam, said.
“When he started with me, he sat in the corner and cried,” added Erin Demcher, whose company, Autism and Behavior Resources, has been helping those with special needs get haircuts.
Demcher, a board-certified behavior analyst, noted that it’s just too upsetting for many people with special needs to go to a barbershop when other customers are there.
During the private visits, however, lights, atmosphere and music can be adjusted to help the clients relax and feel comfortable.
Demcher has been arranging the private haircuts for about five months. The first few were done at the Miller Center recreation complex in Lewisburg and the rest have been at Against the Grain.
The haircuts on Sunday generated plenty of smiles among parents, caregivers, the clients, and the barber.
Greene said he appreciates the opportunity to lend his services to those with special needs.
It’s a learning experience, he said, adding, “It’s really teaching me patience.”
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that about 19 percent of the population — about one in every five people — have some type of disability.
Those who participate in the private haircut program provide another good holiday season example of how people with professional and artistic skills can reach out and work together to enrich the lives of others.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.