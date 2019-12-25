The holiday season — whether celebrating Hanukkah or Christmas or something else — is about memories. Making new ones, reviving long-standing family traditions and remembering what makes the season special.
It’s not about gifts and the giving, something we realize as we get older. It’s about the time spent with family and friends. It’s about moments.
Often, Christmases past come rushing back over something small. A smell. One particular ornament. One gift that seems to find its way to a child that reminds us of a similar time, a generation — or two, or three — ago. It could be a song that new grandparents sing to their grandchildren, verses their elders whispered into their own ears.
Conversations in front of the fire often begin “remember when....” That’s a good thing.
We wish it could be more like this more often. That is part of the holiday’s unique quality.
Today of all days, slow down. There’s no real rush to be anywhere, at least there shouldn’t be.
If your schedule allows, take a pause and digest it all. If not, we hope time presents even a brief moment for reflection.
Do it because there are no certainties in this life. There is no guarantee the people sitting around your table today will be here next year. There is no promise that the uncontrollables in our lives won’t change where we are 365 days from today.
Christmas always seems to arrive at just the right time. This year it happens in the midst of division in the nation.
Don’t let that get in the way of your valuable time together. We can leave those differences at the front door, for another time.
When the noise becomes nearly deafening, the quiet, reflective spirit of the holidays arrive, along with stories that uplift faith in the human spirit of kindness.
Remember that today. Remember all the people that were helped across the Valley thanks to the generosity of the others. The hundreds of families helped by the Needy Family Fund, or the Northumberland County Children & Youth service’s annual giveway, or other groups giving out bicycles or just a stress-free haircut.
The rush is through. Take time to celebrate and be together, however brief. Make some new memories.
Merry Christmas!
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.