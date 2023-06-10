As the school year comes to an end, we take a moment to reflect on all the good times that we have had. Times of laughter, joy, and love fill the R.E.C.
Over the past few months, the staff, children, and volunteers have become like a family. We become a team that sticks together no matter what comes our way. When one person falls, we pick them back up and help to guide them back onto their feet. Just like any family, we have our ups and downs, and our disagreements, but when we need each other the most, we are always there for each other.
Hopefully, this family continues for many years to come.
The R.E.C. is not just a family within our walls, but we also strive to be a family in the community. While many are aware of the Drop-In program that we host here at the R.E.C., not everyone is aware of what we do for the rest of the community. For instance, every Monday and Wednesday we have food boxes for any of those in need of food.
It does not matter what your problem might be, if you are struggling financially or not, we want to help community members not stress about where their next meal is going to come from.
We also have exercise classes in the mornings Monday through Friday for anyone in the Silver Sneakers Club. This allows older community members to get out of the house, socialize, and most importantly, stay healthy. We are here to help the community strive to be the best that they can be!
In addition to helping the community, we strive to be an intergenerational program. This means that we want both young and old generations to come and work together. There is a lot to be learned from our older generations. They hold much knowledge and wisdom that needs to be passed on to the younger generations. Things such as culture, history, and experiences. If we do not combine our generations, this knowledge and wisdom will be lost forever.
However, the younger generations can still teach the older generations things as well. This can include electronics, trending topics, and the lifestyle of today. When we bring together these generations, we are learning, but there is also something special about it. You cannot describe the feeling, but it tugs at your heart, and you know that something special is happening at the R.E.C.
Anyssa Peters,
Midd-West Class of 2023