Every American, as taxpayers, should be angry, even outraged, that our outgoing president has not been performing his job duties since the election. After all, who has a job where you can neglect your job duties for two months and not get fired, much less still get paid?
One job duty our outgoing president is neglecting is publicly promoting the war effort that has killed more than 300,000 Americans. FDR did this during WWII. Job tasks associated with this job duty include giving regular status reports, aka “fireside chats,” to the public on the vaccine rollout, frequently calling each governor to ask what he can do for them to ensure they are getting all the war supplies — masks, ventilators, test swabs, and the vaccine — they need for their respective states, and even televising his own vaccination to show the public the vaccine is safe. Our new president did.
Successful businessmen simply do not stop working for their employer until they are off the payroll. That is the American work ethic.
Peter Engstrom,
Danville