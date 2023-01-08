Before you pronounce your hatred for government, stop and think of all the things government does for each of us that makes daily life possible.
Like to travel? From highways to control towers we count on government services. In the area of health, government protections range from restaurant inspections to drug testing to professional licensing. If there is an emergency, don’t we depend on government help?
Think of all the areas of business and economic activity to which government gives structure. The idea that government shouldn’t be involved is absurd. Rules must be set that all must play by. The question is for who will the rules be written. All that is asked of us is to help pay our fair share to support these services with our tax dollars.
This piece is not meant in any way to praise or detract from the fact of our need for some type of government structure. No government means chaos. Government is a tool that we can use in a democratic republic to create the specifics of our rules and laws. The duty of all citizens in such a democracy is to work to make our democracy work to meet the needs of all our citizens. We have the opportunity to improve our government’s function. One can love their country as they work to make it better. Government like all human activities is subject to mistakes, errors and failure. That is the very nature of all human endeavor. We must recognize the errors and do our best to correct.
I recently watched a video on the life of Howard Zinn. He was a historian, college professor and author. He was a progressive’s progressive. He was involved with anti-war activities during Vietnam. He fought for economic fairness for all citizens and was deeply involved with the civil rights movement. But unlike so many today he didn’t operate out of hate for his country. He didn’t seek revenge. He operated out of a sense of being a citizen activist. He was a fierce defender of the ideals of this country. What I find so troubling is that so many on the political right today operate with anger and destructive bile. Do they want to make our country better or just destroy? They seem to operate on a “my way or the highway approach.”
Democracy depends on an exchange of ideas. There have always been divisions, but somehow with the exception of the Civil War we have managed to work things out. We can only work to solve our problems together if we operate in the same base of reality. Why do so many on the political right choose to operate in a world of lies, willful ignorance, and the acceptance of some just plain batty conspiracy theories. How do you attempt to solve the problem of gun violence in this country if one side flatly states there is no such thing as gun violence as Fred Keller did with me.
How do you talk to someone who is so locked in an ideological tunnel that it won’t allow thinking outside of that tunnel? How do you work to defend our democracy when there are those who deny that the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 was not a violent attack? Isn’t attacking police with flag poles a violent act?
Nothing illustrates the deep end that some on the right have taken more than the threats and disparagement aimed at Dr. Anthony Fauci. Here is a man who has worked for decades to protect our health using the best information available. With COVID, he like all scientists faced a new threat and as more was learned he made the necessary adjustments. It was the deniers lead by a willfully ignorant president whose active attacks on scientists resulted in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.
The only way forward that will result in positive gains for the citizens of this country is the start of an honest dialogue which deals with the desire of both sides to make the country better, not score political points. That dialogue must be grounded in the best evidence available.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.