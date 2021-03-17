I read Rep. Fred Keller’s My Turn column justifying his “No” vote on H.R. 1319, (aka the American Rescue Plan). Prior to this Fred supported the nearly $4 trillion of relief under the Trump administration but the Biden effort, which will admittedly cost $1.9 trillion, he sees as a bridge too far.
I have spent a day or two teaching both in the military and in local schools (Shikellamy and Lewisburg). I have gotten pretty good at spotting a con and Fred’s column is exactly that. Let’s start with the basics. The sum total of the waste he cites in his Feb. 26 letter to the Daily Item comes to less that 5% of the plan’s total cost. Read that again — less than 5%. We can discuss the specifics but beyond simply listing what he sees as pork, he leaves context completely out of the discussion.
One of the programs Fred singles out is the $86 billion set aside for retirement pensions threatened with insolvency due to the pandemic. There are more than 100 pensions covering 1.5 million workers and retirees protected by the American Rescue Plan. Assuming those 1.5 million Americans are important (Fred seems to disagree), taking the pension relief appropriations from the list of programs Fred sees as wasteful leaves a little more than $11.5 billion of alleged waste or less than 1%.
Fred would have you believe that the $11 billion of the remaining $11.5 billion is being wasted on that boogieman of populist nationalism, foreign aid. Fred seems to forget that what we have on our hands is a pandemic, an on steroids version of an epidemic with worldwide effects. The money in question went to addressing COVID and related diseases threatening the health of less well-off countries. Of particular note here is money tagged for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria under the idea that these diseases, if left unchecked, make it less likely that COVID victims already suffering from those diseases are less likely to survive. The idea is to mitigate the spread of the disease and in doing so, inhibit the mutation of the virus. Put simply, fewer infections worldwide help our situation at home. Presuming this a worthwhile goal, taking the $11 billion from the total leaves about $570 million or .03% (Note the decimal point.)
Most of the remaining money ($470 million) goes to support the arts and libraries, both under siege by the virus. Much has been said about the dangers of “cancel culture.” The COVID virus is a canceling event (2.65 million dead worldwide, 534,000 dead in the US (26% of total deaths). Add to this the businesses and livelihoods destroyed by COVID and the money set aside to protect our culture and its guiding ideas seems paltry.
As for the remaining $112 million, there is money to stabilize public transit now badly underfunded by lost revenue thanks to COVID. Specific mention of transit rail support for Silicon Valley? Not present.
The American Rescue Plan is admittedly a large-scale attempt to address the damage COVID has done to our lives and our businesses. It is more than just getting vaccines into arms. This act of Congress disproportionately favors the least among us. It is time, given the tax cut of 2017 that favored corporations and the wealthy, to take care of those most impacted during the last year. As for Fred, either he failed to do his homework or deliberately deceived by omitting the context. Do better Fred.
Joseph R. Fischer lives in Northumberland.