It didn’t take long after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) put his hypocrisy on full display for the entire world.
In 2016, within hours of the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, McConnell used the prospect of a looming presidential election (nine months away) to deny President Barack Obama’s attempt to fill the vacancy. McConnell said then, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
Last Friday after learning of the passing of Justice Ginsburg, McConnell vowed that he would move quickly to put anyone President Trump nominated on the Supreme Court in spite of the upcoming presidential election only one and a half months away.
McConnell has made it abundantly clear he has no shame and his hypocrisy is not a consideration when it comes to his unbridled efforts to pack the federal judiciary, including the Supreme Court with conservative jurists named by Trump.
Nor is McConnell the only hypocrite within the Republican ranks. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-N.C.) in 2018 pledged not to confirm a new Supreme Court justice under circumstances similar to those in 2016. “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait to the next election,” Graham stated.
On Saturday, Graham said that he would support “any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” directly contradicting his several promises to oppose any effort to fill a Supreme Court vacancy during a presidential election year.
It is obvious that the GOP believes there are different rules for a Republican president versus a Democratic president. It is also abundantly clear that one cannot trust them to live up to their pronouncements or commitments.
Justice Ginsburg’s final request, made shortly before her death, was extremely clear: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
The GOP’s dishonesty and hypocrisy are reprehensible and unacceptable.
David B. Kyle,
New Columbia