In 1861, the U.S. Congress expelled 10 of its elected members for aligning their faith and values with the treasonous Confederacy. They were charged with sedition, a law passed by Congress under our second president, John Adams. The law is still in effect today.
It is the very same law which our elected member of the U.S. House, Fred Keller, seemed to blithely violate by signing on to the Trump cult of voter fraud. Fred Keller has joined with more than 120 seditious-minded Trump cultists in a direct assault on the very foundation of democracy, the vote.
Colonial-era writer Thomas Paine proclaimed, “The vote is the beating heart of democracy.” The Republican party in Congress, despite their oath of office, has been trying to silence that heartbeat since Reagan’s reign in the 1980s.
The oath of office Fred Keller affirmed is the same oath taken upon entering military service. It is a commitment to defend the Constitution, not Wall Street banks, multinational corporations or billionaire sponsors buying votes in Congress.
The oath of office, Fred, identifies quite explicitly whom you vow to protect, it’s contained in the first three words of the U.S. Constitution.
Honor them, Fred, or resign.
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs