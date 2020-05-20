The May 16 “Take-Out on Us” event in Montour County honored our heroes, the front-line workers: medical professionals including hospital and nursing homes, police, firefighters, EMS and others. The event was catered by LT Evans in Danville.
More than 1,500 lunches were served including 950 delivered to Geisinger Medical Center employees. We want to thank everyone who was involved in making this event a huge success. The staff at LT Evans including Theresa, Larry and Evan Willard, Bruce Matthews, Dave Moore, James White, Tim Bradley, Jared Dancho, Lauren Felice, Charissa Snyder, Mike Rowello, Samantha Chappel, Lauren Fausnaught, Maria Harris, Paige Harris, Blair Keister, Shannon Johnson and Casey Klinger prepared the Italian hoagies, coleslaw and chips. The Danville Fire Police directed traffic.
The sponsors included Dan and Shelley Meuser, John and Lori Gordner, Kurt and Brenda Masser, Ken and Cindy Holdren, Trevor and Betsey Finn, Dan and Susie Hartman, Don and Marlene Gunther, Greg and Kelly Molter, the Danville American Legion, Danville Borough and Derry, Liberty, Mahoning and West Hemlock townships. No federal, state or county funds were utilized for this event.
We are proud of all our front-line fighters and the support from Montour County citizens for their efforts.
Kenneth Holdren,
Dan Hartman,
Trevor Finn
The Montour County Commissioners