Today marks National Doctors’ Day in the United States. It’s a time when the community celebrates the contributions of physicians, who put their patients first. This is especially true during the pandemic over the last two years, which has been challenging for many doctors and frontline providers. As doctors, we have an inherent love of learning.
We’re naturally curious problem-solvers, and we’re driven by a desire to help people. At Geisinger, we’re all about making better health easier for our patients and community. Our doctors have worked tirelessly to do just that — whether in person, virtually or through the use of new and innovative technology. This has been critically important over the last two years as we’ve battled COVID-19 in our communities.
As we celebrate National Doctors’ Day, I want to thank my colleagues — including outpatient and inpatient providers, as well as our trainees and medical students. To me, the doctors at Geisinger are much more than providers. They’re community caregivers and friends. But especially now, two years into the pandemic, they are also our heroes. During COVID-19, they’ve had to make many sacrifices, and that never stopped them from providing world-class care to their patients and the community.
Because of their commitment, the community often turned to our doctors as a source of truth and hope during a time when both could be hard to come by.
Our doctors’ dedication is inspiring. While we prepare to turn the page on the pandemic, we’re looking forward to helping our patients get — and keep — their health on track.
If you missed any routine appointments or screenings, you can safely return to your doctor’s care.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the teams that support our physicians throughout the organization. With their essential work as a foundation, doctors can do what they do best.
Thank you to all doctors who watch over our communities’ health.
For more than a century, you’ve been the heart of Geisinger. And you’re keeping it beating stronger than ever.
Dr. J. Edward Hartle,
Geisinger Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer