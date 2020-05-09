There’s a bit of irony in pairing up Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week, especially in today’s climate.
It has always been easy to appreciate both groups, even though, in many regards, they are thankless jobs.
Both jobs are as difficult as they’ve ever been. For nurses, their job can literally be a matter of life and death every second they are at work. They put themselves — and their families — in jeopardy for the greater good.
They are the reason we social distance, so nurses and the system don’t get overwhelmed.
Teachers are still adjusting to life without a classroom. Like their students, they had the rug ripped out from under them and were told to figure it out.
Cynics will argue teachers and nurses are doing what they signed up for, they don’t deserve a pat on the back for that.
No one signed up for what is happening right now.
Many teachers thrive on their personal interactions with students of any age. Think of the satisfaction they feel when one of their student “gets it,” when something the student and teacher have been hammering for days or weeks suddenly makes sense. Those “ah-ha” moments are priceless.
Those moments are difficult to come by right now. Students are learning remotely and often on their own. Their parents are doing their best. So are the teachers, who are learning quickly and acquiring new skills on the go.
For teachers that build their classrooms around those personal relationships, it is difficult. No amount of Zoom calls or emails can ever replicate what happens in a classroom.
Additionally, we are fortunate to live where we do when it comes to health care. Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center offer world-class care within minutes of our front door.
Not every region is so lucky.
At the heart of that health care system are nurses. It’s not an easy job, nor can it be all that fun in moments like this.
These selfless actors epitomize the reason we will get through what is rattling us now. They are courageous, smart, creative, flexible and passionate.
They often represent the best of us. They should get their own week, month or even year.
We talk about heroes from all walks of life. This week, make sure to thank these front-line heroes for the job they are doing.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.