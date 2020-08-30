War is a terrible thing. What is taken, in terms of lives and time, can never be replaced. The losses are immeasurable.
But there are times when war is necessary, as it was in the 1930s and 1940s when America’s “greatest generation” led a global effort to end tyranny. World War II ended 75 years ago this week.
The end was expedited in early August 1945 when the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs on Japan. The first, in a mission in which Northumberland Captain Theodore Van Kirk served as navigator, killed an estimated 80,000 people in Hiroshima with thousands dying of radiation in the following months.
It was a terrible moment, though, Van Kirks’s family said he didn’t regret dropping the bomb because it saved untold lives of soldiers — from all nations — who were able to return home sooner rather than later.
“It’s too bad that there were so many casualties, but if you tell me how to fight a war without killing people then I’m going to be the happiest man in the world,” Van Kirk said in a video interview with the Witness to War Foundation. In the same video, Van Kirk says he thinks no else has used an atomic bomb since the U.S. because of the destruction.
In today’s Daily Item, three Valley heroes who returned home, tell what the end of the war meant for them. They had seen some of the worst. Bob Fasold, 94 of Sunbury, was at the Battle of the Bulge. Charles Ticknor, also 94 and of Kratzerville, was at Iwo Jima. Chuck Steininger, 96, also from Kratzerville, was on a ship bound for Japan when the bombs dropped.
Take time to read their stories, listen to what they say about what they thought about the moment when freedom won.
Their memories aren’t quite what they used to be. For many, even decades later, what they saw, what they lived through, is still difficult to talk about.
What they do say is important. In some regard, it can offer lessons we can learn from today.
The chance to honor them, recognize them, and hear them, is dwindling. Hundreds of World War II veterans are dying each day as even the youngest are in their mid 90s now.
They stood up when the world needed them, fulfilling the prophecy of Japanese admiral Isoroku Yamamoto in the wake of Pearl Harbor.
“I fear all we have done is awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve,” Yamamoto said after the surprise attack in Hawaii.
American resolve has been a foundational part of who we are long before Pearl Harbor. That resolve has built on the backs of the men and women who have fought across the globe, sacrificing everything, to make the world a better place for us seven and a half decades later.
We need to make sure to never let those efforts to have been in vain.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.