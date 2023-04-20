This letter is in response to an article published in The Daily Item on April 1. The article covered the return of U.S. Army Private Horace Middleton’s body, a World War II victim whose remains were recently identified.
I would like to thank all the people who participated in honoring the return of Middleton’s remains. I would also like to thank the military for investing in time and resources to positively identify remains that were previously unidentifiable.
Caring for every soldier is a sign of a great country. We owe our freedom and way of life to the veterans who fought to defend our country.
Dave Jacobson,
Union Township