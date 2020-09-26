In Mifflinburg, our pledge is to not only honor veterans but to also do something tangible to help them. Along with the yearly ceremony at the Union County World War II Honor Roll we will once again be doing our benefit for the VA home in Hollidaysburg.
We are looking for monetary donations along with gift cards from Giant, Walmart and Weis. These heroes have already done their part to ensure our freedoms and the very least we can do is to say thank you. In addition, the Boy Scouts will be conducting a flag retirement immediately following our program. We are so excited in the fact that WBRE-TV will be on hand filming our event for a segment of their show Veterans Views.
In the 11th hour, we are trying to add something special to our celebration with an all-veteran parachute team. Our hopes are to have them land on the ball field right behind the monument. Their corporate sponsor is covering all the costs minus the overnight rooms and $3,000.
We have one business that has joined forces with us but we are looking for more businesses or individuals to help us close the gap on the remaining cost. Given everything that has taken place this year I thought it would be so cool to add this to our annual celebration. You can contact me at mazeppa@ptd.net or my cell 570-713-8919.
The program will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, starting at 11 a.m. Hope you can join us in Mifflinburg where every day is Veterans Day!
Doug Walter,
Linntown