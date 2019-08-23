We are only about two months away from our Veterans Day ceremony in Mifflinburg held at the Union County World War II Honor Roll and, quite excited about how it is shaping up.
This year our speakers will be Vietnam veterans, Buzz Meachum and Michael Balducci. Both assist in the Northumberland County judicial system guiding veterans that get in trouble with the law. Our pledge in Mifflinburg is to not only honor veterans but to do something tangible to help them. The message our speakers will deliver this year certainly aligns itself with that.
Along with this, a representative from the Veterans Center in Williamsport will have a table set up with information for assistance including dealing with PTSD. Backing up our pledge to aid veterans is our yearly benefit for the VA nursing home in Hollidaysburg. We welcome any individual or business to join us in helping those who have already done their part to ensure our freedoms. Our program will once again be filled with children as this is what the veterans want. After all, it is their day!
The Cub, Boy and Girl Scouts lead the pledge. The JROTC at Shikellamy is our color guard. Always a highlight are the singers from the Nazarene church who are just superb. Want to also mention that our resident Rosie the Riveter will gladly help out any girls that would like to become junior Rosies.
Added to our celebration in Mifflinburg this year is a flag retirement ceremony led by Scout Troops 520 and 521. That will immediately follow our ceremony in the Mifflinburg park.
We view our celebration as a true community event and hope you can join us on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. A huge thank you goes to our volunteers as they are what make our event such a success.
Any questions about the program, purchasing a brick at the honor roll or joining us in our benefit feel free to contact me. The phone number is 570-713-8919 or email to mazeppa@ptd.net.
Doug Walter,
Linntown