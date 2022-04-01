For the dozens of veterans who attended ceremonies across the country Tuesday recognizing National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the recognition was welcome and overdue.
Many of them still bear scars, physical and emotional. The physical scars we all can see. The emotional scars we can’t, but they are still real.
They not only remember the horrors of the war and the more than 58,000 service members who did not come home, but some recall the response when they returned from Asia. It was, in many cases, an unwelcome return, with fingers pointed at them for the unpopular conflict thousands of miles from the United States’ borders.
During this week’s events, hundreds of Vietnam veterans across Pennsylvania received lapel pins recognizing their “courage, honor and dedicated service to the nation.”
“The Vietnam War was not popular with some segments of our society,” said retired Colonel Robert Sousa, an Iraq War veteran, at a commemorative event in Danville this week, “and they were quite vocal in expressing their displeasure. They took that out on those who served. Not on the people in Washington. But the people who served here in the states during the war years and in-country, Vietnam. That simply wasn’t right.”
A pin can’t heal those wounds. Time hasn’t yet, either, for many.
All we can continue to do is show a level of appreciation for the sacrifice and recognize America’s soldiers are doing their job, following orders to make the world a safer, better place.
The next generation of peace officers is scattered around the globe, following in the footsteps of those who battled through the jungles of Vietnam for more than a decade. They return home to individual celebrations, but with the demanded and deserved respect they are due.
Five decades later, it is important to pause and recognize the sacrifice these soldiers made.
“Every service member of the Vietnam generation should know that their sacrifices mattered and that their service made a difference,” President Joe Biden noted in a proclamation this week.
Words will never be enough to express the gratitude and admiration these warriors deserve. But offering them is a step in the right direction.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.