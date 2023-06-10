I’m honored to be called out by Mel Benjamin (June 8) on my sarcastic Letter to the Editor “I’m Not Sure” published May 20.
Yes Mel, you are correct, I was being sarcastic. I’m an honors graduate of the International University of Sarcasm. I was the only student registered. I guess that’ll tell you a lot about me.
Mel, you are a very intelligent man and your brain is working at a superior level.
According to an article in Smithsonian Magazine: “Scientists report the electrical activity of the brains of test subjects exposed to sarcastic statements have found that brains have to work harder to understand sarcasm. That extra work may make our brains sharper. Studies have shown that exposure to sarcasm enhances creative problem solving. Sarcasm appears to stimulate complex thinking. Researchers at the University of California at San Francisco, recently found that people with frontotemporal dementia have difficulty detecting sarcasm. Neuropsychologist Katherine Rankin has suggested that a loss of the ability to pick up on sarcasm could be used as an early warning sign to help diagnose the disease.”
Mel, your letter certainly shows that you do not have any mental cognitive issues.
Joseph Rebar,
Shamokin