Members of the Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority (ESCRA) could create an economic crisis in four Snyder County municipalities and the potential economic damages and potential losses may be impossible to calculate.
The authority’s decision to place a moratorium on any new hookups to the sewage system that leads to the wastewater treatment plant just south of Selinsgrove could have a significant impact.
Earlier this month, the Snyder County Commissioners criticized the authority for “stifling economic growth.”
In a letter to the county commissioners, Kenneth Potter, the solicitor for ESCRA, said without an approved revised service agreement among its four municipal members — Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam boroughs and Monroe and Penn townships — the authority is unable to obtain a low-interest loan to make necessary repairs to the aging wastewater treatment plant.
“While ESCRA has done an excellent job finding ways to keep these crucial systems running, it is only a matter of time before equipment failure,” Potter wrote. So to stave off any potential failures, the authority enacted a ban, effective Oct. 1, meaning that any developer who wanted to build or complete their project and hook up to the sewer line can not do so at this time.
Although the potential for serious equipment failure or the shutdown of ongoing or potential economic development would all appear to be serious circumstances, members of ESCRA and representatives for the municipalities have reportedly been working for months on internal, administrative matters — making changes to those service agreements with each other.
In his letter to county officials, Potter wrote that he has hosted several meetings of municipal representatives, but the latest was on Aug. 30 — nearly two months ago.
Scott Bailey, the plant manager, said he had hoped that the agreements would have been completed and that the estimated $10 million plant upgrade project would have been underway by now. They hope to put the project to bid by the end of the year.
ESCRA has $7.5 million in reserves and the board has not yet decided how much of the available money will be used to pay for the upgrades since two other equipment renovations projects are pending.
While ESCRA board members try to reach some conclusions on these internal funding and operational issues, the hookup moratorium, which they imposed, has the potential to inflict serious economic damage. They will never know how many developers may have considered projects here, but faced with unstable infrastructure issues, opted to move on to another location, nor may they learn of the economic losses their actions could inflict on developers who are working to complete their projects and become operational.
Members of the ESCRA board should immediately lift the hookup moratorium and call for immediate, urgent meetings with municipal representatives to complete any work necessary to move forward with the funding and completion of necessary renovations at the wastewater treatment plant.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.