Let’s say your son lives in California (as mine does) and he tells you he’s having to move because every year the wildfires draw closer to his neighborhood. “But where can I go,” he asks you, “to be safe from climate change?” All across the United States, we’re feeling the effects of climate change: sunny-day flooding in Florida, unprecedented drought throughout the midwest and west, water shortages, tornadoes, coastal flooding, record high temperatures and heat waves, water scarcity, vector-borne illnesses.
It’s tempting to deny that all this is happening. After all, the daffodils are blooming in our backyards, the birds are building nests, the trees are budding, many already in full leaf. We really don’t want to think about climate change. But the truth is that it’s our current reality, and if business as usual is allowed to continue, it’s all going to get worse.
Thinking about it carries the risk of depression and even despair. After all, we can make Mondays meat-free, we can try to recycle our plastics, we can think about vacationing closer to home — all of this is good. But in the end, our individual sacrifices only go so far. What’s needed, as we stand as planetary citizens at a significant existential crossroads, is to set up a great roar in the streets to let our decision-makers know we’re asking for change.
For me, this is my medicine: working with others — many of whom live in frontline communities directly impacted by the oil and gas industry here in Pennsylvania — to call for a speedy and just transition to clean renewables, those energy sources that produce no carbon footprint and therefore are essential to the commitment most nations of the world have made to keep planetary temperatures at a sustainable level.
An event called the Climate Convergence is taking place in Harrisburg right now, from June 11 to 13. It’s an opportunity for grassroots organizers, frontline community members, and environmental advocates to converge on Harrisburg to change the conversation on climate change. It is a diverse, family-friendly, peaceful gathering with an arts festival yesterday and an interfaith service today, organized to demand urgent legislative and administrative action on climate.
The Climate Convergence focuses on Pennsylvania laws and lawmakers. Many of our lawmakers receive large campaign contributions and other expensive gifts from fossil fuel companies. These are the same companies who cause the pollution which fouls our air and water and increases global climate change. But our lawmakers are not accountable for these gifts. Legislation that would have assisted home and business owners to add solar capacity to their buildings has been stalled in committee by the inaction of lawmakers who have received such gifts.
No matter what part of Pennsylvania we live in, no matter the color of our skin or the size of our bank balance, the people of Pennsylvania can change this situation. We can have fresh air and clean water. We can have clean renewable energy to heat or cool our homes and to power our businesses. We can stand around and complain that nothing happens, or we can join hundreds of other Pennsylvanians to make our voices heard and protect our own lives and health and the life and health of our beautiful Pennsylvania communities.
According to St. Augustine, “Hope has two beautiful daughters; their names are Anger and Courage. Anger at the way things are, and Courage to see that they do not remain as they are.” If you’re concerned about the future of our planet and want to make your voice heard, here’s an antidote to despair — and a pathway to Hope. Go to https://www.pennsylvaniaclimateconvergence.org/ and get involved!
Dr. Karen Elias is retired after teaching college for over 40 years and now lives in Lock Haven where she is working on using her writing in the service of activism. Penn Garvin grew up in Lewisburg and has been involved with the Donald Heiter Community Center since moved back to the area in 1995.