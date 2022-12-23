More than two years after their season was shut down, four former Mount Carmel Area football players will appear in court for their alleged roles in hazing incidents that rattled the state’s all-time winningest program in 2020.
Four players, now graduated, were 18 or older when the incidents happened and now have preliminary hearings on Jan. 19 in Milton after hazing charges were formally filed last week by the state attorney general’s office.
We know the story by now: In two separate incidents at a player’s house, members of the football team burned the new players with lit burning sticks and sparklers as part of an informal initiation for football players. The charges and description of what happened are similar to what was being heard from the very beginning. Special Agent David Scicchitano wrote in the criminal complaint that seven of the players were scarred from the burning.
Mount Carmel isn’t the first school to get nailed for this, but we’re hoping it is among the last. Two other programs were impacted just this fall in Pennsylvania. Seven student-athletes were expelled from Middletown school district following an incident in August. In western Pennsylvania, Mohawk’s football season was “saved” after an investigation into the conduct of football players. A player was expelled from Tamaqua following hazing allegations in 2021.
Just this week, a fellow CNHI newspaper in Massachusetts reported that two high school football coaches and one of their players are facing criminal charges after a series of hazings were recorded on a cell phone and shared.
The story out of the Gloucester Times, notes that the head coach was among those charged. Investigators say one of the coaches gave one victim a ride home after an incident, advising him on the way not to tell his parents about what happened and claiming that if he did, the situation would become inflated. Also, some of the incidents were recorded and the head coach told the players afterward, “these phones will be your downfall.”
In each of these stories, there are similar refrains: It’s just kids being kids, or it’s just playing around, or it’s just a game.
It’s not.
People are being severely injured, personally degraded, humiliated and scarred, physically and mentally, for life.
It is tough to speak out when you are or want to be part of these groups, especially for young students just trying to fit in.
That is why it is so important to impress upon an entire team this type of behavior, these ridiculous “traditions” need to stop before more people are hurt, more programs shut down and more people are charged for negligent behavior.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.