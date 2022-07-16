There is little doubt that boaters and other water sports enthusiasts are delighted to see water levels along the Susquehanna River rising each day behind the newly-repaired Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam.
The inflation of the dam began on July 6 after crews completed the installation of a new inflatable rubber bag to replace one of the dam’s seven bags that was damaged in 2019 by high water events.
The speed of the inflation continues to be dependent on river levels. Officials said Friday that the project will wrap up next week and boating season could begin by the end of July.
The bag replacement was initially set for the fall of 2021, but high river levels and lower temperatures prevented the project from starting last year. It was then rescheduled for this year, postponing the boating season, which normally starts with the inflation of the dam each spring.
In April. state officials announced the disappointing news that the $1.07 million repair project would delay the start of boating season until the middle or later in August.
The fact that the dam has been repaired and inflation is underway this second week of July shows that state officials and crews worked diligently and efficiently to get the job done.
The Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is named for the late Adam T. Bower, who represented the area in the state House of Representatives from 1938 to 1966 and served as the House Appropriations Committee chairman in the 1960s. He helped to steer about $2.2 million in state funding for the unique project, which created one of the widest inflatable dams of its kind in the world. The dam was completed in 1969, and renamed in honor of Bower in July of 2001.
The original vision for Shikellamy State Park, with the dam and boating area it creates, was a recreational destination within easy driving distance here in the middle of the state for nearly every resident of Pennsylvania.
Let’s now hope that mechanical issues and repairs are like water over the dam, and Lake Augusta will soon open for several remaining weeks of boating and water fun.
