It’s always been more than just banning — sorry, withdrawing a book.
Recently, the book “Staying Fat for Sarah Byrnes” was taken out of a Selinsgrove Area Middle School English class. This was done because one parent objected to the book being taught to their child, and then other students cited that the book covered subject matter that made them uncomfortable.
This subject matter included issues very reflective of the conversations in the United States today: Abortion, suicide, abuse, religion and body issues.
The United States has had to grapple with these subjects over the recent years. There was the Supreme Court decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center which overturned the federal protection to access an abortion in 2022.
The Centers for Disease Control reported that suicide increased in 2021, and there is an influx of research showing how young girls are struggling with sexual violence, beauty standards and self-doubt.
Not only have adults in America had to engage with these topics, but the young people of America have had to face the fact that there are issues in the country they are growing up in.
Instead of engaging in these conversations with their children, or supporting school curriculums that discuss these topics, parents are trying to stop them altogether. This book withdrawal movement is more concerned with silencing these conversations inside of nurturing a safe environment for them.
Selinsgrove isn’t the only school district to start pulling books; it’s not even the only one in the state. The American Library Association reported that in 2022 there were 1,269 "demands to censor library books and resources." This is the highest number of attempted book bans the ALA has recorded and broke the previous record of 729 books from just the year prior.
The state of Pennsylvania is now third in the United States for the number of school library book bans, coming in behind Texas and Florida with 457 book bans from July 2021 to June 2022.
Far and wide, people are coming for the books.
What makes these books so scary? Why is there such motivation to ban books? When you take a book out of the curriculum, you take it out of the conversation, and that’s the point. It’s about more than banning one book, it’s about banning discussion, dialogue and learning about important topics.
The district chose to dance along the line of the non-answer: It’s not banned, students can read it on their own, just not in the curriculum. Let’s be realistic, not many students are reading for fun these days. School is where students who don’t typically choose to read are introduced to great classics and modern settings where discussions about the world occur. It is especially important that these discussions involve real issues in the world and real issues teenagers experience.
School is where students grow and develop their senses of the world. This is where books like “Staying Fat for Sarah Byrnes” belong.
Many books that are now considered classics and are staples in almost every English class have been banned before. “The Great Gatsby,” “The Catcher in the Rye," “The Grapes of Wrath," "To Kill a Mockingbird," "The Lord of the Flies," “1984," “Of Mice and Men," “Animal Farm," "The Sun Also Rises," “Slaughterhouse Five," “The Awakening," even “Lord of the Rings," just to name a few.
Did you read any of these? I can guarantee you read at least one of them, especially if you attended Selinsgrove Area School District, because I did, and I read most of them in school.
It’s vital to remember that these books were banned because parents were scared of the conversations held within them. It’s also equally vital to remember that these books came back and are now pillars in many English departments because of the conversations held within them.
As a former student of the Selinsgrove Area School District, I am deeply saddened to see enriching conversation and deep learning being stifled by those who refuse to engage in stories different from their own. I am also scared to think that this is just the start of much more to come. I implore administrators in the school district to think about the impact they are leaving on these students and whether they are adequately preparing them for the world by shielding future generations from some of the most pertinent issues of our time.
I have hope for a future where the book wins out and we stop letting fear run our lives. I have hope for those students that dare to read the banned books because they are the ones that will lead us to the future.
Banned books never stay banned for long, and the conversations they open up never stay confined to the book.
Anna Gephart, a former student of Selinsgrove Area School District, is now a student at American University.