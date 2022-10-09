Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to veto a bipartisan bill that could have made Pennsylvanians safer is disappointing. It is also good to hear that state Rep. Aaron Bernstine said he will try to push the legislation over the finish line in the waning days of the current session or reintroduce it next year after a new governor is seated.
Bernstine’s House Bill 146 — known as Markie’s Law — was introduced following the stabbing death of an 8-year-old Lawrence County boy in 2019. The man charged in the killing was paroled four months before the fatal attack after serving 20 years of a 20- to 40-year sentence for a 1999 homicide. According to the New Castle News, Keith Burley Jr. had also been charged and convicted of aggravated assault of another prisoner while serving his state prison sentence.
Markie’s Law would prevent the state’s parole board from releasing an inmate at the expiration of a minimum sentence if the inmate is convicted of a violent offense while incarcerated.
That seems to make sense.
The bill had wide bipartisan support through a series of votes. In December 2019, it passed the House 147-49 and then the Senate 41-9. Following some minor language alterations that required another vote, it passed the state House again in September, 133-69 before Wolf vetoed it. All three Valley representatives and both state Senators voted in favor of the law.
The legislation would postpone the consideration of a violent offender for parole by an additional 24 months following the minimum release date for each conviction. Plus, if the inmate attempts to escape, smuggles contraband or retaliates against a witness while incarcerated, the inmate’s parole would be postponed by an additional 12 months.
In his veto memo, Wolf said the bill would be a step back for the criminal justice system in Pennsylvania.
“This legislation does not promote public safety,” Wolf wrote, “but instead proposes a mechanical and ineffective structure of mandatory parole denial, which in effect is a mandatory minimum by another name.” As such, Wolf said, the legislation “would remove discretion from the Pennsylvania Parole Board, undermine the determination of the original sentencing judge and jury, and trample upon the protections of the criminal justice system in Pennsylvania.”
Bernstine said he plans to try to override the veto when lawmakers return to Harrisburg for a final sprint to the session. We encourage state lawmakers to maintain their support for the bill.
This isn’t a bill designed to prolong sentences for those who have been rehabilitated or displayed good behavior. Rather it is designed to keep those violent offenders who have clearly shown continued violent tendencies behind bars.
That’s not a step back. That is how the criminal justice system should work.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.