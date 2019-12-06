People in Sunbury and the surrounding region understandably remain in shock today, two days after UPMC Susquehanna announced that it plans to shut down the hospital it acquired just over two years ago.
It may be owned by UPMC Susquehanna at this moment, but the hospital has belonged to the community for more than 124 years.
“That place is an icon,” Sunbury city Treasurer Kevin Troup said a short time after hearing the stunning news on Thursday. “My entire family, including myself, was born there.”
Many others can say the same. Indeed, Mary M. Packer Hospital, later known as Sunbury Community Hospital, was chartered on April 29, 1895, and admitted its first patient to a former Victorian mansion on Purdy Street on Sept. 15 that year.
The new hospital eliminated the need to travel to Ashland, Williamsport and Harrisburg, the hospitals closest to the Sunbury region in the late 1800s.
On April 30, 1949, ground was broken for the construction of the present hospital building. It took seven years to raise the money to fund the $1.6 million facility which opened as Sunbury Community Hospital on July 8th,1951.
Steven Johnson, UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury hospital president, said Thursday that the decision to close the hospital in March 2020 was made, in part, because “patients are utilizing facilities other than UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury for their care.”
The economics and delivery of health care have changed significantly, and rural hospitals have struggled to survive in recent years. A total of 18 rural hospitals have closed their doors since 2019, according to the Center for Health Research at the University of North Carolina and two-thirds of the rural hospitals in the state are operating with a profit margin of 3 percent or less. Federal tax records show that the Sunbury hospital finished the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, with an operational loss of more than $2 million.
Our immediate attention focuses on the nearly 200 health care professionals and support staff members who currently work at the hospital. Officials at UPMC have pledged to “retain and incorporate as many Sunbury employees as possible” within its network and work with other health care facilities in the Valley to assist the workers in finding new jobs locally.
These people have cared for the people in the local community. We hope they find the resources and support they need to make transitions that further their careers and goals.
The next 90 days present a challenge for state and local government, business and health care leaders to work toward the ultimate goal of finding a new occupant and mission for the buildings and facilities that have housed so much love and care for generations of local residents.