The last 30 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have changed a lot of things, forcing adjustments in nearly every part of daily life. The ongoing pandemic — cases are slowly starting to creep back up as the cold weather returns — also showed weaknesses that many suspected, but were thrust into the limelight.
Health care systems, on the front line since March 2020, continue to adapt as best they can, but COVID clearly exposed some gaps and forced emerging outreach like telemedicine to move ahead quicker than perhaps anticipated.
Those adaptations continue as hospitals, large and small, search for ways to make up $7.2 billion in lost revenue across Pennsulvania during the pandemic after the suspension of elective procedures and the growing cost of equipment and supplies.
This week, a report from the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) noted that hospitals remain employment leaders across the state but, like other industries, are dealing with issues that threaten the sustainability of some locations.
“No one has ever seen this much of a challenge,” said Andy Carter, president and CEO, the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania. “Most hospitals are in solid shape but if we don’t address the underlying fundamentals they’re not going to be in great shape for very much longer.”
As with so many industries right now, finding enough workers is a significant hurdle. There are 10,000 fewer hospital workers now than in 2019, which means contract workers — particularly traveling nurses — are more prevalent.
At Evangelical Community Hospital, president and CEO Kendra Aucker said the independent hospital spent $290,000 on contracted labor in 2016; in 2021, the cost was $24.8 million, with registered nurses the bulk of that increase.
HAP officials focus on the need for government leaders to improve payments for Medicare and Medicaid patients, who account for half of all inpatient days in hospitals nationwide. HAP says that Pennsylvania hospitals are losing 16 cents on the dollar caring for patients covered by Medicare and 12 cents on the dollar for Medicaid.
We are lucky here in the Valley to have tremendous health care options considering the rural nature of the area. The region has not been immune to these struggles as evidenced by the fairly recent closure of Sunbury’s Community Hospital and the issues that has created in the city.
In some ways, COVID has exposed problems hospital leaders have suspected for years or pushed new ones to the front. Finding ways to close gaps in care, financial losses and workforce development remain a priority because it has an impact on so many of us.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.