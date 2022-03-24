COVID-19 has added significant stress for health care workers over the past two years, individuals who already worked in one of the most stress-inducing environments in the world.
They have devoted their lives to treating the ill, only to find themselves at the mercy of a fast-acting cancer, an infection that’s gone too far and, over the last 25 months, a deadly and highly contagious virus the likes of which the world hadn’t seen in a century.
In response to the increased — and in many cases ongoing — levels of stress, Geisinger is using a program involving man’s best friend originally meant to aid patients suffering through what could be the worst moments of their lives to help reduce stress and burnout among employees.
Tucker, a five-year-old Sheltie, spent Tuesday morning at the Henry Hood Center, wagging his tail furiously, accepting attention and providing a benefit to workers.
“We have individual volunteers whose dogs are certified as therapy dogs. They are currently for staff,” said Arion Moser, volunteer services, program manager.
Studies published in multiple journals, many conducted among nurses, show that adding animal-assisted therapy reduces stress among workers.
In one 2018 study, published in the National Library of Medicine, staff in an adult surgical oncology setting reported therapy dogs provided a sense of calming and comfort that lowered stress, a sense of happiness and hopefulness, and that having the program on the unit was a good distraction.
Barbara Yoder, of Nescopek, Tucker’s handler, said the benefit is apparent whether workers and patients get to pet the dog for 30 seconds or five minutes. She has been training Tucker since he was two years old.
Geisinger is on the hunt for more volunteers for the program, “at all Geisinger campuses, including those in Danville, Wilkes-Barre, Scranton and Lewistown, among others,” according to health system officials.
Dogs and handlers must undergo training with Geisinger’s volunteer services department before officially becoming part of the program. Dogs must meet certain demeanor requirements and must be certified by an American Kennel Club recognized program to be eligible. Interested parties who want to offer their time and their pets’ time can call volunteer services at 570-271-6230 to begin the process.