The pandemic was very hard on those in health care from early 2020 when “Heroes Work Here” signs could be seen at any medical facility. But, according to Lynn Yannes, RN, manager of the critical care unit (CCU) for Evangelical Community Hospital, the stress of those days pales in comparison with what they are struggling with now.
“Through November and December (of 2021), it was not uncommon for patients to be in our CCU for weeks on end. Not your typical come in for a short stay and then recover at home. And we were seeing these were young people in their forties and fifties sick with COVID-19. Day after day, they do not get better or worse, they just linger until, often, they suddenly go downhill and pass away.”
Yannes stopped talking for a moment as her eyes welled up. “It’s heartbreaking. Families were divided on Christmas. Children were at home while a parent was here in the ICU.” Referring to the staff, she added, “They need a win,” she told me. “They need to know what they are doing everyday matters and their efforts are not in vain. So, when someone recovers and is discharged, we are so happy that we gather at the doors and clap and cheer for them as they leave.”
Yannes, who has been a nurse at Evangelical for 15 years, said the CCU and the intermediate care unit have had a significant turnover in staff over the past two years. The current employees are a combination of agency nurses and core staff. However, despite the shifting staff, she stated that everyone works together very closely.
“When a staff member needs help, for example if a patient suddenly declines, there are four or five people at their side to help.” When asked how the nurses manage the stress of their daily work, she replied, “By leaning on one another. Without each other, they wouldn’t emotionally be able to do it.”
Deanna Hollenbach, PR/Communications Manager for the Hospital, said, “When you go to the unit, you can’t tell who is an agency nurse and who is a long-term Evangelical nurse because they are all bonded like one big family.”
Work has never been easy in the emergency department or the critical care unit. However, with the pandemic, things changed dramatically.
Many of the nurses on the night shift are recent graduates so pandemic nursing is all they have ever known.
“They sometimes question the decision to go into nursing as a career. But they are still here. They are exhausted, but they do their best to remain positive” Yannes said.
Nichole Weber, director of patient experience at Evangelical said her team’s role changed during the pandemic. In addition to doing much more for patients, they also began finding creative ways to care for the staff. The Hospital purchased a calming app with guided meditation for everyone. A serenity room was setup so people could have a quiet place to take a little time to regroup.
When outside visitation was extremely limited and constantly changing, iPads and tablets were purchased so staff could aid families in connecting or saying goodbye to their loved ones when they couldn’t be physically present. These same tools are now used to provide entertainment for patients, including Facetiming loved ones.
Both Yannes and Weber said the public can support the hospital and health care providers.
“Get vaccinated, stay home when you are sick, and take care of yourself,” Weber said. “When you do that, not only are you helping yourself and protecting your loved ones, but you are also leaving one more hospital bed available for a sick person. You are also protecting the staff from becoming ill.”
Donating blood through the Red Cross is another way to give. Find a local drive and sign up — www.redcrossblood.org/give.
Understand hospitals’ visitation and safety rules and follow them.
Weber stated that the hospital has benefitted from the return of volunteers. Volunteers currently help with clerical tasks, guiding others from entrances to their destination, working in the gift shop, providing spiritual support, or being part of the pet therapy program. According to Weber, the hospital had 180 volunteers before the pandemic, now there are 53.
Community members can send encouraging messages to the staff by emailing together@evanhospital.com or by sending cards.
Said Weber, “It really makes someone’s day to know that you appreciate them.”
Lois Passi is a member of Leadership Susquehanna Valley’s Class of 2022. She is the assistant director of Community Impact for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. She lives in New Columbia.