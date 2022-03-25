With each passing day, it looks more and more like the former Sunbury Community Hospital will remain closed.
If this is really the case, then it’s time for the middle and eastern portions of Snyder County to consider building, or perhaps renovating an existing facility, a new hospital.
Where should it be located? Ideally, it would be situated near an interchange of the new Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) and close to the Penn Valley Airport. However, the location should be up to a Site Selection Committee.
There will also be a need for other committees, including fundraising, financing and a coordinating committee with an overall project chairperson.
Although public funding will probably be needed, that doesn’t mean that the Chamber of Commerce, charitable, educational, media, religious, service and other organizations should not be involved with this important community project.
In case you haven’t noticed, rents for housing have increased considerably in recent years.
It just seems to make good sense that a combined project for a new hospital and for low income public housing should go hand in hand.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove