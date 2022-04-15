Over the past two weeks, both Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger have eased some of their restrictions on hospital visitation, moves that permit more visitors in to see patients at all levels of care.
Some restrictions remain in place, including limiting the number of visitors at one time — it’s now four at Evangelical and two at Geisinger — but as a whole, more people can now visit friends or loved ones in the hospital. Requirements that visitors wear personal protective equipment (PPE) are also still in place.
The changes come as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to inch upward across Pennsylvania. There have been at least 1,000 new cases COVID statewide six times in the last eight days. Locally, cases have remained relatively steady and hospitalizations are as low as they have been in months.
Since April 1, there have been about 100 total cases of the coronavirus registered in the four-county region, about a quarter of March’s total and a fraction of the peak of the omicron spread in January when there were more than 280 cases per day in the Valley. As of Thursday, 15 COVID patients were being treated in the Valley’s three hospitals, including one each in at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital and Evangelical. There are still 13 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville. The totals have not been that low since last August.
Some precautions need to be maintained as well, including personal prefences for recognized mitigation like masks. The most recent state data show less than half of the residents in Snyder County are fully vaccinated, while a little more than 50 percent are fully vaccinated in Union County.
The move to ease visitation restrictions are decisions not made lightly and quickly.
Thousands of hours of discussion across dozens of lanes have been ongoing for two years now. The discussions always center on finding the delicate balance between maintaining patient care — routine and preventative, along with emergent — and the safety of all hospital employees.
Both are critical.
There are likely still patients who have not returned to the hospital setting for checkups or other care for fear of infection or previous restrictions. Health systems have done well expediting telemedicine options, but there is only so much providers can diagnose or digest through a screen or over the phone. It is important to get those patients back into their normal health care routines if they haven’t already.
On the other side of the coin, health care providers — even those not on the front lines of battling COVID — have had to balance their own safety and patient care since the pandemic began in early 2020. Maintaining their safety is always a priority, as it should be.
Lifting or reducing some restrictions on visitation makes sense right now. The long-term hope is they won’t have to become more restrictive if COVID continues to ramp back up.
