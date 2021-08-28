With full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and the expected approval of other vaccines in the coming weeks, entities that have been patiently waiting before mandating vaccines now have the justification they’ve sought before moving forward.
This week both Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger took big steps forward: Geisinger gave all employees until mid-October to get the shot; Evangelical will require daily tests of all unvaccinated employees beginning Oct. 4.
If employees refuse, they risk losing their jobs.
“We keep giving employees the opportunity to be vaccinated here all these months in. We have to take some type of action,” Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker said.
We agree.
For months we have encouraged vaccination shots as the quickest way to emerge from the pandemic. We have patiently understood, to some extent, the reluctance of some to wait for full FDA approval.
That has come. It means consequences for those who still refuse, whether that comes in the form of mask mandates, denying access to events or some locations. The delta variant spike we are seeing is dangerous and with not much end in sight. The overwhelming majority of new cases and deaths are among the unvaccinated. There were 104 new cases in the Valley over the 31 days in July. With five days remaining in August, there have been 626 new cases in the Valley.
Many colleges and businesses have added the mandate since the approval. At the University of Virginia, dozens of students who did not get vaccinated were “disenrolled” as the new semester began.
The early response by some is outrage — the default reaction when someone takes away their “rights.” These selfish choices often ignore the “rights” of patients coming to a hospital with an expectation of safety and professionalism. Working in health care, we would argue, comes with a higher expectation.
“Based on overwhelming evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, we believe this is the right decision at the right time to protect our patients and employees and slow the spread of this deadly virus in our communities,” said Geisinger president and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu. Geisinger reports 7 in 10 of its employees are already fully vaccinated; at Evangelical, it’s more than 6 in 10.
No one is forcing people that don’t want to get vaccinated or tested daily to work at Geisinger or Evangelical. There are plenty of “now hiring” signs across the Valley.
Argue all you want that it is unfair. The selfish attitude has gone on for too long and put many people in danger who have been doing the right thing — including millions of children who are still ineligible for the vaccine.
We repeat: Get the shot.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.