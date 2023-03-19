My body really hates me right now, particularly my sinuses. The knees are a little creeky, my nose feels like it is on fire all the time.
Since the last weekend in February, I have been in 11 different states, north and south. That number hits 13 tomorrow when we cap a three-day college road trip with a visit to the University of New Hampshire.
In Pennsylvania, we are used to wacky weather this time of the year. In late February, over the course of one week, here at home we had temps in the 60s twice — including one day where it almost hit 70 — and a day with snow sandwiched in between them. The joke that we can see three seasons in one day is not a stretch.
That week ended with the first college trip north. It snowed that Saturday and temps topped out at 23 near the Rhode Island coast. The kid asked why we were visiting in February? The answer: So you know what it’s like here in February.
The day after returning from Rhode Island, I drove a rental car in the opposite direction, south from Sunbury to Birmingham, Alabama, to take part in the Best of CNHI judging for a few days.
That trip took me from Pennsylvania, down Interstate 81 through Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee — where Interstate 81 actually changes and becomes I-40 — Georgia and finally Alabama.
In Tennessee, the flowers and trees were blooming. The remarkably beautiful white and pink blooms certainly catch your eye against the harsh backdrop of browns and grays. In Alabama, it felt like summertime. There were golfers in shorts roaming the resort.
Oh, and we lost an hour of sleep in there for Daylight Saving, paired with an adjustment I never quite made to the one-hour change while trekking into the central time zone and back.
Back in Pennsylvania, I drove into some snow. It was in the 20s and my body said, enough. Please, sleep in your own bed and stay awhile.
I felt cruddy. Not sick, just blah.
Did you know there is such a thing as biometeorology? Had to look it up, but apparently, according to the Weather Channel, “it’s a small, but diverse field of atmospheric scientists who study how — and why — the weather impacts animals, plants and humans. From changing symptoms of existing diseases, contributing to new conditions and prompting temporary physiological changes inside your body, the weather’s effect on your health is far-reaching.”
Reading up on biometeorology, changes in atmospheric pressure can wreak havoc on the sinuses, cause achy joints and it can exacerbate your allergies.
Check. Check. And check.
There’s some other stuff in there that biometeorology impacts on people, including blood pressure. It also looks into climate’s impact on living creatures, agriculture and a whole bunch of other stuff that sounds complicated.
Good news is, I now know why I’ve been feeling crummy for a few weeks. Better news is people a lot smarter than me, who study stuff like atmospheric composition and phenology — thank you, Google for breaking these down — tell me why.
Not that there is a way around it when we “enjoy” three seasons in a span of a few hours, but at least we know what to look for.
