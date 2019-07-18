An excellent new state law that literally has the potential to save lives took effect on Monday.
The law simplifies and clarifies steps that should be taken when any citizen finds a child trapped or left inside a vehicle on a hot day.
Clarity and immediate action are vital when a child is stuck in a hot car or truck. Every second counts.
The new provisions, which took effect this week after being signed into law in May, allow citizens who are unable to first locate the driver or owner of the vehicle or a first responder to break into a vehicle to rescue a child without fear of being held liable for damage to the vehicle.
The revision follows a law passed last year that allowed first-responders — but not citizens — to break into hot vehicles to rescue a child.
Under the new law, citizens who come upon a child inside a car on a hot day should immediately contact 911 in an attempt to summon a first responder who is trained to handle the situation and also try to find the owner or driver of the vehicle. But, if for any reason that a first responder or driver cannot reach the scene quickly, and perhaps best with the advice of the 911 operator, the citizen is now permitted to break into the vehicle to reach the child.
The law was intended to ensure that bystanders are comfortable intervening if they fear a child is in danger from being in an unattended vehicle,” said state Rep. Karen Boback, R-Luzerne County, who introduced the bill in the state Legislature.
“As a Good Samaritan, no one should be subjected to a civil lawsuit,” she wrote in a memo to her fellow lawmakers. “Far more than the cost of a new car window, this bill is about educating people and providing a level of comfort that enables them to step in when appropriate.”
Part of the education is knowing that a child’s life is in immediate danger if they are trapped in a vehicle on a hot day. Within minutes, temperatures inside a parked car can reach more than 125 degrees, and a child’s body overheats 3 to 5 times faster than an adult.
The National Safety Council reports that 52 children died last year after being left in hot vehicles. Over the past two decades, 11 children in Pennsylvania have lost their lives inside hot cars.
This law provides clarity for any one of us who might come upon a child stuck in a car on a hot day: immediately call 911, and if a first responder or the driver can’t get there quickly, break into the vehicle and save the child.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.