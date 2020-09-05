Andrew Twiggar, one of the driving forces behind the planning of a new hotel in Shamokin, said the fact that nearly everyone has a GPS at their fingertips has, to some degree, eliminated the long-held belief that location is everything in business and real estate.
When it comes to the new hotel in Shamokin, the exact pin-point on the map doesn’t matter nearly as much as the ZIP code attached to the address.
Looking to build off the continuing success of the nearby Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, Twiggar is part of a venture capital group pursuing a 65-room hotel — tentatively pegged as the Anthracite Hotel — in Shamokin.
The proposed hotel got a boost this week when three zoning variances were approved. Permitting and financing are ongoing, so the property is moving closer to becoming a reality.
For far too long the riders and outdoor enthusiasts from across the Mid-Atlantic have visited the Valley for fun, only to spend their valuable tourism dollars outside of Northumberland County mainly due to a lack of accommodations near the facility. The 8,000-acre site is located along Route 125, covering forest and reclaimed coal land in Coal, East Cameron, Mount Carmel, West Cameron and Zerbe townships.
Despite the pandemic slowing down nearly everything, AOAA officials said last month they remain on track for a record year.
More often than not, those riders leave the area after leaving the park. Sometimes they come to the hotels or restaurants in Danville or Lewisburg or Selinsgrove. But they also go the other way, into Schuylkill County or a quick hop on 81 north or south. Every mile they drive is a dollar heading out of the Valley.
Knoebels Amusement Resort, the Valley Gun & Country Club, Bloomsburg Fair and Weiser state forest all draw outside visitors to the region as well.
That’s why the location of the Shamokin hotel matters. The project site is visible from the Cameron Bridge on the city’s north end. It’s easily accessible from state routes 61, 125 and 225. More importantly, it is located along the designated route in Shamokin on which off-road vehicles like four-wheelers and dirtbikes can travel on specific times: Fridays through Sundays, largely during the daytime operating hours of the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area.
“So many people, especially in the city, are saying ‘why would anyone put a hotel here?’” SEDA-COG’s Betsy Kramer said. “People are already coming here.”
Now they might have a place and another reason to stay.
