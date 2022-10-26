The elected commissioners and treasurer in Snyder County are wisely considering raising the county’s hotel occupancy tax from 3 to 5 percent, a move that would boost available funds for the marketing the region as a travel destination.
County Treasurer Debra Kratzer raised the issue during a commissioners meeting this week, and she received a favorable reaction from the commissioners.
State legislation adopted in 2016 enables most counties to impose the local hotel tax up to a maximum rate of 5 percent, and at least 43 of the state’s 67 counties — including Union and Montour counties — have done so, according to state Department of Revenue records.
Snyder and Northumberland counties are among a group of 14 counties that impose a 3 percent local tax on the bills of those who stay in hotels, motels and other temporary overnight accommodations while traveling through the region.
The local hotel occupancy tax, collected by each participating county, is deposited into a special fund to be used specifically for marketing the region as a leisure travel, business convention or meeting destination. Marketing plans are generally carried out by a designated tourist promotion agency working in each region.
Snyder County Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said during this week’s meeting that he would reach out to discuss the issue with Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, the Lewisburg-based organization that promotes tourism across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Any potential change in Snyder County’s tax hike will require further action by the county commissioners, including the adoption of an ordinance.
County officials noted that any boost in the hotel tax will increase revenue for travel-related marketing activities that would otherwise likely be funded by property taxes on local residents.
The state’s hotel tax laws provide a logical circular funding source for promoting tourism in the region, partially funded by people who travel here and stay overnight for a one or more days.
The real winners are the local travel destinations, restaurants, shops and other travel-related businesses that benefit from efforts to get the word out about the beauty and charm of our region and welcome those who stop in for a visit.