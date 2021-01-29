The Pennsylvania legislature has before it an amendment to the state constitution that will radically change the way judges of the Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth Courts are selected.
These appellate judges are now elected on a statewide basis. House Bill 38 would divide the courts into judicial districts and require election of one judge who has resided in the district for a full year. Advocates for contend with statewide elections too many judges are from metropolitan centers and too few from rural areas.
The proposal was passed by the 2019-2020 session. If passed again this year it will be on the ballot for voter approval or rejection.
House Bill 38 is a bad idea. It is fatally flawed. It threatens to destroy the independence of the appellate courts by subjecting them to legislative manipulation and gerrymandering.
James Madison and the other Founding Fathers envisioned government with three independent branches that would serve as a check and balance on each other: an elected legislature to make laws, an executive branch to administer the law, and a court system to interpret the law.
To serve as a check and balance on legislative and executive branches, courts must be free of influence. Otherwise, courts are not independent.
Madison and his colleagues wanted the courts to be shielded as much as possible from influence by the legislature and popular opinion. Thus, in the Constitution written by them, federal judges are appointed by the President with the advice and consent of the Senate for life.
This is eminently sensible. If the courts are to be a check and balance on popularly elected branches of government, it makes no sense to have courts under the influence of the legislature or public opinion. If all three branches are to reflect public opinion, why have the judiciary as a third branch?
House Bill 38 would considerably weaken this independence by requiring the judges to be elected on a district-by-district basis. According to House Bill 38, each judge is a representative of his district. This would transform the now independent appellate courts into legislative-type representative bodies.
Consider the following language of the proposal: The purpose is to provide for “representative districts.” The judicial districts “shall provide every resident of the Commonwealth with approximately equal representation” on each court.
The job of the appellate judges is not to represent the people or their opinion. That is the job of legislators. The courts are to interpret the law.
House Bill 38 completely contradicts the independence of the courts sought by Madison and the other Founding Fathers. It gives power to the legislature to determine the districts of the judges who are to sit in judgment of the laws it passes.
By giving itself the power to determine the judicial districts, the legislature gives itself the power to manipulate the districts to exclude judges it does not want and include those it does.
This is documented by examples from the legislature’s history. For example:
In 1991 Clifford Jones, a prominent Republican public servant, announced his candidacy for the State Senate from Cumberland County. Powerful legislative leaders did not want him in the Senate, and they stopped Jones’ candidacy in its tracks. They moved the township in which Jones resided to a different senate district the day he announced his candidacy.
In another case, the Senate leadership squelched the possibility that Russell Fairchild, a respected Republican state representative from Union County, might run for the Senate. They did so by transferring most of Union County, where Fairchild resided, to a different district.
Senate leadership did not stop there. It transferred western Union County (New Berlin and four townships) to another district. John R. Showers, a popular Democrat, who had run for the Senate seat in 1988 resided in New Berlin and thus was precluded from running again for the 27th district seat.
If House Bill 38 becomes part of our constitution, the legislature will be empowered to manipulate candidates for the appellate courts the same way it has manipulated candidates for the legislature. The appellate courts will be entangled in the bramble bush of legislative politics.
House Bill 38 is not an attempt to improve the judicial selection process. It is an effort weaken it. House Bill 38 does not move toward Madison and the Founding Fathers. It runs away from them. House Bill 38 is a bad idea and should be soundly rejected.
Franklin Kury is a retired lawyer who served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives (1966-1972) and the Senate of Pennsylvania (1972-1980). He resides near Harrisburg and can be reached at flkury5@gmail.com.