In a recent conversation with a Trump supporter, I suggested that we look at the facts. He responded that he didn’t want to know any facts. I should have been stunned by his response, but it seems that far too many people, including members of Congress, choose to operate on this level. How can you have a serious conversation with someone who doesn’t want to know the facts? Without knowing the facts (evidence), how can one make the best decision in whatever circumstance we find ourselves? When we step into the voting booth, shouldn’t we decide for whom to vote by the evidence that suggests how the candidate has or will conduct the people’s business? Doesn’t a concerned citizen have a responsibility to be informed? There aren’t alternate facts, only how we will interpret and act.
By refusing to learn factual information, you make yourself vulnerable to the huckster and snake oil salesmen. Donald Trump just happens to be one of the greatest snake-oil salesman of all time. If you tell a lie enough times with conviction, some people will actually believe what you say. Hucksters are good at selling their lies. The snake-oil salesman then calls everyone else a liar who is trying to present the truth.
Donald Trump was a con man long before he came into office. His scam of Trump University stole money from people sometimes of limited means who were just trying to get ahead. He paid $24 million in a settlement in this case. In his TV show, he played the tough boss when he fired someone yet, as president, he doesn’t do it face to face, but gutlessly fires using Twitter. Shouldn’t we be a little unsettled when a leader repeatedly tells us that he is a stable genius? The evidence clearly indicates that most of what he says is a lie, and statement of ignorance, half-truth, or gross exaggeration of the truth. If you believe what this man says, you are a mark in his great con game.
We now have the question of impeachment before Congress. What is the evidence? While Republicans keep hollering about the process, it is not a question of process. It should be about the evidence. While an impeachment trial is not a criminal trial, it ultimately comes down to a jury that should make its decision based on the evidence. The jury, the Senate, should impartially look at the evidence before voting, but we now have many senators telling us how they will vote even before the trial. Mitch McConnell has told us he is working with the President’s council demonstrating that he has no respect for his Constitutional duty as a member of the jury. How can Republicans charge the democrats with playing politics with actions like these from Mitch?
Senator Lindsey Graham has now made himself a stunning example of hypocrisy. If you watch what he said before the Clinton impeachment trial and now before Trump impeachment, you can see what a hypocrite he really is. Just listen to the truthful words of condemnation of Trump’s character before Trump’s nomination and the man that now can’t do enough bootlicking for Trump. He told us that he wasn’t going to read any of the testimony. He doesn’t want to know the facts. Could it be that he has put his own reelection ahead of the good of the country?
Should we be concerned when a president or presidential candidate seeks help from a foreign government? The founders thought so. Trump has publicly asked for help from Russia, China, and Ukraine. The testimony of the dedicated public servants has informed us about his withholding of funds from Ukraine for his political purposes. He clearly has obstructed the Congress from doing its duty under the Constitution. Even Nixon’s men testified before Congress.
Should the Democrats have pursued impeachment even though they knew conviction in the Republican-controlled Senate was highly unlikely? I ardently think so. Donald Trump acts as if he has no Constitutional restraints. The Constitution clearly defines executive limits. The House’s failure to act would simply open the door for more unrestrained, destructive actions by Trump. The House must defend the Constitution.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.