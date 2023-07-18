Anybody else tired of the exercise of power by a popular vote minority? Consider: (1) the Electoral College; (2) grossly disproportionate representation in the Senate; (3) partisan gerrymandering; (4) the filibuster.
This anachronistic state of affairs has given us terrible decisions from a Supreme(ly Partisan) Court with an extreme majority of six beholden to wealthy and similarly extreme donors, ever-so-protective of their privilege with their brazen efforts to buy votes from ethics-averse justices. Even those who rationalize that democracy based on popular vote must be subservient to their narrow and regressive concept of a constitutional republic ought to be unhappy about these institutional impediments to enabling the will of the people by those reflexively clinging to institutions that thwart the concept of “one person, one vote.”
Power in the House of Representatives has been co-opted by a cabal of right-wing extremists who seemingly have failed to comprehend the civics of governance, the benefit of respectful debate, and the ideal of public service which is to place the common welfare above personal gain.
Consider this crew: Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, James Comer, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene (among others), and (closer to home) Scott Perry and Dan Meuser. Razor-focused investigations have led already to federal and state indictments of Donald Trump for a double-digit boatload of felonies, with the likelihood of more and more serious allegations on the near horizon regarding the scheme to seat false electors and the assorted crimes associated with the “will be wild” festivities of Jan. 6, 2021.
As such, the House Republicans have accomplished little more than embarrassing themselves repeatedly with a never-ending politics of false grievance, making their priority the attempt to discredit the sitting president (whose forward-looking programs are accomplishing positive results for the nation) by putting their faith in a string of similarly self-serving but ultimately not credible whistleblowers fueling their gripes with the FBI, among others.
All this bluster is not hard to deconstruct. Surely, the motivations include misplaced allegiance to the 45th president, the one who falsely promised to “drain the swamp,” all the while unable to resist his amoral proclivities to lie whenever he saw a benefit from doing so, or seemingly to break the law whenever he thought he could get away with it. It became obvious quite early in his 2016 campaign and ever since that taking a stance against him (like owning up to the fact that the 2020 election was fair and one which Trump lost convincingly) might be politically harmful; much easier to board the Trump train.
Beyond that, I offer other compelling motivations: In varying degrees most or all of them (including Perry, Meuser and our own Fred Keller, who signed off on that rejected “amicus brief” from Texas) were complicit in the arguably illegal scheme to hijack the results of the 2020 election by empaneling a false slate of state electors, conspiring to interfere with Congressional approval of the true electors (and the resulting victory of Biden over Trump), and the extent to which so many extreme lawmakers assisted those endeavors and the lethal Jan. 6 insurrection. When light finally shines on the detail of forthcoming criminal indictments against 45 (from the thorough, tireless and exhaustive labor of Jack Smith and Fani Willis), it is likely that these so-called lawmakers may also need to lawyer up. What better way to beat the rap than to wage bogus, pre-emptive wars against the FBI by continuing to ignore irrefutable facts and obvious misconduct spinning down from 45’s White House?
Indeed, the union remains imperfect. Before you vote, distinguish for yourself those trying to move forward with improvement from those “regressives” who would rather turn back the clock.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.