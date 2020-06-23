I think the experts will need to look at the housing situations of the victims of the pandemic to see what part their housing played in it.
The first reports we heard were from the nursing homes out in Washington, then the reports from Italy and Spain where people are living in high-rise apartments. Then New York numbers took off and the living conditions there were the same, big apartments.
There was a reporter that went to the public housing buildings in New York and found many had only one working elevator because the state government had canceled repair contracts over the years and there was no cleaning of the common areas or of door handles in and out of the building. He reported what rules were in place were to protect the housing authority workers not the tenants of the buildings.
Out here in central Pennsylvania, most of us live in single-family homes so that is a lot of distancing for most of our day. I think the same conditions are a factor in the states with low victim numbers.
David Welker,
Sunbury