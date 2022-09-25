I can almost hear your reaction to the title of this column: “Ridiculous!” “Absurd!” “Causes inflation!” “Bad for Business!”
Obviously, no state has a minimum hourly wage anywhere near $61.75. The federal government and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have set the minimum legal wage at $7.25 per hour. The exception to this is tipped workers, such as wait staff in restaurants or bartenders — for them the legal minimum wage in Pennsylvania is a paltry $2.83 per hour. That’s less than I sometimes earned 65 years ago, when I raked leaves, mowed lawns or shoveled snow as a 13- or 14-year-old kid.
We expect that top executives of large companies or Wall Street traders will earn more than their lowest paid employees. But how much more is reasonable? And how much of a raise is reasonable for every level of employee, given the increased cost of living in the last 35-40 years?
Some increases in that time period have been as absurd as a minimum wage of $61.75 per hour.
According to a recent study published by economist and former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, effective earnings for people at the top have increased so radically since 1985 that if the federal minimum wage had increased by the same percentage as the gross income of Wall Street executives, the minimum wage now would be — you guessed it — $61.75 per hour.
But workers around the country are still struggling to have the minimum hourly wage raised to only $15. Most state legislatures, including Pennsylvania, have refused. Pennsylvania has not raised the minimum in 13 years, even though every state around us has a higher minimum.
I recently heard one of our state representatives talking about how important it is to bring “good paying jobs” to his district. But when asked about raising the minimum wage (which would improve wages for the jobs already here), he was opposed. He said that would cause inflation.
Why do we think more higher-paid jobs won’t cause inflation, but raising people at the bottom out of poverty will? A $15 minimum will not bring serious inflation. A central cause behind the inflation we have suffered for much of this year is not worker’s wages, it is corporate greed!
For example, gas prices soared to over $5 a gallon this past year — not because of shortages or the high wages paid to the workers. Every major oil company reported quarterly profits millions of dollars higher than ever before. Exxon Mobile had quarterly profits of $5.5 billion, more than double the same quarter a year earlier. They blamed the exorbitant price on the loss of access to Russian oil or “supply chain” issues, while raking in billions of dollars pulled from the pockets of working men and women. Then, as the peak early summer driving season passed, the supply began to outrun the demand and the price slowly began to creep lower.
Of course, corporate greed pays off very well for major corporations and the legislators they support.
Because corporations and their major stockholders make such a large percentage of the donations to political campaigns, the ability of the government to regulate corporate greed has been hampered by politicians who don’t want to upset their major corporate donors. As a result, the working people of Pennsylvania and the rest of the U.S. foot the bill for the corporate greed — at the gas pump and the supermarket checkout.
There is one group of Pennsylvanians who recently got a nice raise — our state legislators. They now make more than $100,000 per year, not counting their speaking and consulting fees, other jobs or businesses, or the unlimited gifts they are allowed to receive from lobbyists. With all those extras, we can be sure that many of them are making considerably more than that $61.75 minimum wage that we consider so ridiculous.
While working Pennsylvanians struggle along trying to keep up with inflation, major corporations and the elected politicians they support keep their bonuses, raises and other benefits rolling in. Maybe a $61.75 an hour minimum wage isn’t such a bad idea after all.
Doug Orbaker is a retired Presbyterian minister.