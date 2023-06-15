The Encina Plastic Factory will bring 41,610 truckloads of “end of life” plastics to the Susquehanna Valley each year. Is each truckload going to be hermetically sealed or will plastic particles be released into our beautiful Susquehanna Valley?
They will then use millions of gallons of water from the river to “wash” the plastics with unknown chemicals. This is all a mysterious process that is going to be “tested” on us.
Will we wait until it is obvious that this has caused significant health issues for humans and animals? How can we possibly allow this to happen to our area?
Rosaria Gabriele,
Lewisburg