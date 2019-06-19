Take a closer look at the person, Donald Trump.
The cardinal sins listed in the Bible are pride, lust, greed, sloth, wrath, envy and gluttony. If one is a Christian and believes in the Bible, Donald Trump epitomizes each one of them. Tell me why you support such a man?
Some traits, attitudes and actions that can be used to describe the president:
n He is a narcissist. He likes his name on buildings and other things.
n He appoints family members to positions of power.
n He holds incessant rallies.
n He hates the press and uses his own propaganda outlets.
n He wants a missile parade.
n He uses his office for personal financial gain.
n He aligns with dictators.
n He claims minorities as the cause of the problems in the country.
n He lies so freely that people do not know what the truth is anymore.
If one prefers a democratic form of governing, why do you support a person like Donald Trump?
Obstruction of justice is a crime. Firing the head of the FBI to obstruct a lawful investigation is a crime. Paying huge sums of hush money to a porn star and a Playboy bunny to win an election is a crime. Telling associates to disobey subpoenas of Congress, which has oversight jurisdiction, is obstructing justice and a crime.
If you believe in our laws and that no man should be above the law, why do you support such a person as Donald Trump?
I challenge anyone to explain why these sins, dictatorial traits and crimes do not describe the person, Donald Trump.
Ronald Baker,
Lewisburg