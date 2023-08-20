This past June, the amount of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere clocked in at 424 parts per million, way past the level of 350 ppm considered safe. And it’s still rising.
The threat is clear. But many of us are turning our attention away. Busy with our own lives, we’ve simply given agency over to others, counting on the federal government, for example, to save the planet. After all, wasn’t a great deal of money recently invested through the Inflation Reduction Act to combat climate change?
Let’s look at so-called “clean hydrogen,” which Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm touted as “an incredibly powerful tool for us to decarbonize our economy and tackle the climate crisis.”
Hydrogen production can be understood using a color scheme. Ninety percent of the hydrogen being produced today is known as gray hydrogen, which is produced using fossil fuels, a process whose greenhouse gas emissions make it an unacceptable solution for reducing our carbon footprint. At the other end of the spectrum is green hydrogen, which is produced using renewables. Eventually, green hydrogen could be a solution for the emissions of hard-to-decarbonize industries (like cement and steel production, heavy transport, and aviation). But at present it is too expensive to produce at scale.
The generic term “clean hydrogen” being used today to describe the “silver-bullet” projects under consideration is blue hydrogen. Blue, like gray hydrogen, is produced using fossil fuels, but with carbon capture technology tacked on to hypothetically remove CO2 emissions from the atmosphere and then store that carbon underground.
How clean is it really?
Because fossil fuels are used both to produce blue hydrogen and operate its carbon capture technology, the carbon emissions produced are quite high. According to Robert Howarth, Cornell professor and co-author of a recent scholarly paper titled “How Green is Blue Hydrogen?,” “Blue hydrogen has a very, very large greenhouse gas footprint.” That footprint, he continues, “is worse than if you simply burned natural gas directly for fuel instead. There’s nothing low emissions about it at all.”
Carbon capture technology, in addition to being hugely expensive, has not yet proved effective. The few facilities currently in operation manage to capture only a fraction of the emissions they create. And as the gas is processed and transported, there are leaks – as well as intentional releases — of methane all along the supply route, all of which increase the carbon footprint.
It is no surprise to learn that the fossil fuel industry — with the help of legislators like Sen. Manchin — is enthusiastically promoting blue hydrogen as the next “magic fuel.” Devoting our resources to its production means that on top of the gas used to produce the hydrogen, we’ll need even more for carbon capture. This will allow the industry to maintain, and even increase, its gas fields. It will allow the industry to create a massive nationwide build-up of pipelines, with no regulatory system yet in sight. And it will allow the industry to create more greenhouse gas emissions, all in the name of “tackling the climate crisis.”
“It’s a direct strategy of the oil and gas industry,” Howarth concludes. “The science doesn’t support it. It’s pure marketing. The goal, let’s be frank, is to keep on selling fossil fuels to the whole world, while pretending it’s going to get better.”
On July 22, the climate clock rolled over once again, telling us that we have only five years left in which to limit planetary warming to 1.5 degrees C. The energy decisions we make now at this critical crossroads will remain in place for decades to come. Instead of subsidizing another false solution that perpetuates our dependence on fossil fuels, we need to invest in renewable projects such as solar and wind that will actually reduce our carbon emissions.
Blue hydrogen will lock in the continued use of fossil fuels for decades. It will ensure our failure to meet our most urgent climate goals and deter the transition to truly clean energy. Blue hydrogen is clearly not the answer.
Dr. Karen Elias is retired after teaching college for over 40 years and now lives in Lock Haven where she is working on using her writing in the service of activism.