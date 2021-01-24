Mr. Keller and Mr. Meuser, you have succeeded in disqualifying yourselves from holding any political office by attacking the Constitution of America, not defending it. You negated your Oaths of Offices and have blood on your hands by doing so. You have been lying and demonstrating mean-spirited, ugly actions. How could you? Resign immediately!
To the Republican legislators, who on the day of the insurrection on the Capitol, refused to wear masks while hunkered down in a small secure area with other legislators unable to observe social distancing; I say, your total lack of respect for the lives of others, especially at a time of such dangerous magnitude, is disgusting. It would have been totally fitting to have you pushed out of that secure room to have a go-of-it outside with the rioters. You supported and incited them.
Why are far-right TV “news” stations not held accountable for spewing lies and conspiracies, ad nauseum, especially during prime-time viewing slots? Their daily propaganda is a powerful source of incendiary garbage!
All bad actors must be held accountable for their actions, especially maniacal presidents! Consequences must occur, otherwise bad actions and bad actors not only continue, but increase!
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg