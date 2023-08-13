There are so many horrible allegations and charges emerging out of Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg and those will be handled accordingly through the legal and civil systems.
What remains baffling is that two people, one 17 years old and another 18, had the type of access they had with these patients, seemingly alone. The majority of the residents at Heritage Springs are in various stages of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, which limits or severely impedes their cognitive abilities, police said.
The reason they are in these facilities is because families understand they can’t care for them well enough on their own. That is a lot of trust.
By now we all know what happened: Two employees of Heritage Springs Memory Care were criminally accused last month of abusing residents — between the ages of 72 and 100 — at the Union County facility between December and April. The pair “allegedly posed with patients in the shower or on the toilet, took pictures of patients who had defecated themselves or had fallen to the ground and took videos of themselves demeaning or harassing individuals, according to court documents filed by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.”
Some of the content was shared with classmates at school, police said.
We also learned through the release of updated reports that the Department of State revoked the facility’s certificate of compliance and issued a provisional license, which is valid until Feb. 4, 2024.
It is difficult to say something in these damning reports is more troubling than something else, but the incidents described sound like they took a considerable amount of time. Which, again, begs the question, how do employees of that age have that kind of access without any supervision? According to the Department of Human Services, “A person who is 16 or 17 may not perform tasks related to medication administration, incontinence care, bathing or dressing residents without supervision,” yet a DHS report out last week notes that there was “no direct supervisor from a qualified DCS (director care staff) person.”
In its response, officials at Heritage Springs claimed one of the staffers was “always under the direct supervision of a charge nurse or a med tech that was at least age 21. Staff Member A did partner with Staff Member B who was (redacted) years of age on occasions when performing care with residents under the knowledge of the shift supervisor.”
Clearly, those two statements don’t match up. “Under the knowledge of” and “direct supervision” aren’t the same thing.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.