How did we get to a place where people carry semi-automatic weapons in a peaceful protest? Where government officials — people elected to represent us — say that we’ll just have to let some of us die because re-opening businesses is more important? Declare that “lots of grandparents” would gladly sacrifice their lives to get their grandchildren back to work—as if that were the choice before us? Where the President of the United States says, “It is what it is,” when referring to a mounting death toll that now approaches 100,000? And never once proposes a national day of mourning, or a momentary pause in our day to mourn or reflect on the lives this nation has lost, the families who have had loved ones torn away, and were unable to be with them at the end of their lives, and are still unable to gather to celebrate the lost life. Where the Senate Majority Leader tells states suffering catastrophic losses not to expect to aid from the federal government, but recommends they apply for bankruptcy?
We Americans are capable of so much generosity and selflessness. How did we reach this degree of brutality and meanness?
Violence flows through our history. Centuries of slavery, then Jim Crow, a cruel penal system, ongoing systemic discrimination. Shunting women aside, denying them a public voice or access to careers, controlling their bodies through legislation. Massacring indigenous people, herding them into reservations guaranteeing deep and persistent poverty. Committing violence toward immigrants and refugees, throwing obstacles in their path to the American dream. Shaming and blaming the poor, letting the minimum wage slip so low, it’s no longer a livable wage in any state. Dismantling workers’ rights until employers pay stagnant wages, refuse to provide benefits, fire at will, change work schedules weekly and change the number of hours work while still demanding employees be available, even though the uncertainty plays havoc with their lives and budget, makes family time scarce and stressful, childcare more costly, puts further education and training out of reach.
The polarization and meanness in today’s public discourse takes my breath away. Yet it’s not surprising. We’ve been preparing this moment for decades. People who study genocides will tell you that turning neighbor against neighbor requires conditioning over time.
Remember the “Survivor” phenomenon? People subjecting themselves to inane and humiliating “tests” for money. Sitting in front of a camera and stabbing others in the back. Each week, the group voted someone out of the group. The nation was transfixed by this zero-sum game. It made me sick. Ordinary people participating in a scenario where their own “survival” depended on destroying everyone else. What kind of example was that for children? For families? For society?
Yet, such thinking has infused our political discourse and debates about resources. We’re the richest country on earth, yet calls to cut budgets, to do more with less, cut personnel and benefits are constant. How is this possible? According to the Pew Research Center, the wealth gap between rich and poor has doubled in fifty years. Since the great recession, the top 20% has increased their wealth by 13%. Below that, wealth has decreased by at least 20%. Despite astronomical wealth at the top, the portion of the US GDP coming from income tax has decreased. Despite record-breaking profits, the percentage from corporate taxes is near historic lows. Payroll taxes have increased to fill the gap: higher taxes on workers. Pennsylvania’s top source of revenue is sales tax, regressive because the wealthy can save or invest part of their income, while the less wealthy must spend.
Societies with limited resources are most likely to use zero-sum thinking. You win, I lose. An increasingly unfair system makes us see others as threats to our own survival, rather than the key to our survival, the key to our flourishing together.
Let’s fight together for a fairer system: The greater the reward, the greater the responsibility. Pew Research Center and Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center are two good information sources. Press candidates and elected representatives on tax policy and the growing burden on regular people.
When regular people do well, small businesses do well, and everyone can flourish.
Lynn Palermo is on the faculty at Susquehanna University and is a founding member of Susquehanna Valley Progress.