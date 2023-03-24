I have finished reading the latest mailer, “Every Day,” from Evangelical Hospital. I found the content to be interesting, informative and easy to understand. I believe some of the information may be directly beneficial to my life and I appreciate that.
This letter focuses on the last pages of the pamphlet, the community awards. I am confident that these honorees were judiciously identified and rightly deserving of their honor. Our community is fortunate to include persons and organizations so honored.
It’s just me, but I was triggered seeing the picture of Fred Keller on that page, and the intent of this letter is to express my opinion of and feelings about that. Because he is identified as U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (which he is no longer), I presume that the award is at least circuitously related to his hyper-partisan stint in the Congress. So, I believe that legitimizes the public expression of my opinion in regard to a now private citizen.
For what reasons do I single out Keller in this honors list? One, despite failures at any and every level to prove fraud in the election, he voted to throw out my ballot in the 2020 presidential contest. I’m sorry, but I take this unprecedented move to strip me of my most sacred American right personally! This action by him and the other Republican congressmen has set our country on a course to doubt any election result where a Republican loses. It is evident today and it is a lasting legacy.
And two, when Trump’s henchmen were frantically looking for means to ameliorate the undeniably damning Trump phone call to Georgia’s election officials, Keller hatched a plan in his mind for Trump to lie to us, forwarding it in writing to Trump’s Chief of Staff.
I do not know the basis for Keller’s award, and I do not begrudge anybody a deserved honor, but when it comes to award considerations, I maintain that some things are disqualifying. Putting democracy and the rule of law on the chopping block is one of them. That is the way I see it in this instance. God bless and preserve our great country.
James Swartz,
Lewisburg