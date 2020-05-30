At a time when COVID-19 deaths have surpassed 100,000, when COVID deaths in this state’s nursing home system already total 3,379 (65 percent of the total 5,139), and when Northumberland County is still in the yellow phase, do all our politicians really feel it acceptable for Milton Nursing to just open up its facility once again to new admissions?
Really?!! — without 1) the implementation of repeated and frequent COVID-19 testing of all staff and residents, or any defined, documented plan for doing so, and 2) any independent state inspection of their newly constructed quarantine areas, including its staffing and control procedures?
Do they really just want to assume there are no bad actors in the administration of all these nursing homes, and that all necessary, required procedures and guidelines are actually being followed? Or do they just want to wait for even more deaths before they are willing to implement any improvements or resume inspections?
And if so, just how many more nursing home deaths are acceptable?
I’m left to wonder why the 3,379 nursing home deaths to date appear to mean so little to these same politicians.
Some final questions to all our politicians: How have your current procedures and guidelines already worked out for you, and our residents in nursing homes, and does the expression “throwing gasoline on a fire” mean anything to you?
Jack Fisher,
Lewisburg