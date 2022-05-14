While the leak of the draft from the Supreme Court has caused diverse and intense reactions, several things should be kept in mind. First, there’s been no ruling made, just some self-serving moron leaking the draft to Politico.
As any sensible person — and yes I know that’s an endangered species — knows the draft is the next step after the court hears a case. Nothing more, nothing less, than a starting point for the official ruling on the case. Sometimes that entails language in the ruling, sometimes it leads to a compromise ruling, and sometimes it is exactly as drafted. It’s very disturbing that so many, especially members of Congress, don’t know this and have caused trouble by breaking of church services, publishing private info on justices' including addresses, and inciting protest toward them over a ruling that hasn’t been made yet! I also find it ironic that criticism of those who are anti-abortion includes those who say if you are pro-life you’re anti-family.
If you want to hold yourself up as a paragon of family support, how does the ending of life enhance family life? I even saw a letter by Joe DeCristopher comparing the abolition of abortion to the judgments of 260 years ago that slavery was an economic issue tied to states' rights and we would be going down a slippery slope in that case. He’s actually partially correct in his reasoning but not in the way he thinks. You see when you create a desensitized society with little to no value of life, you create a society that could make killing the weak, old and infirmed an option as well because in many cases they can’t live without help just the same as a baby.
Finally, while I am an old white male who according to many today is part of the most evil subset of humans, it needs to be pointed out that all of us alive were very fortunate our parents didn’t consider us inconvenient and abort us. Included in the millions of those who were aborted I wonder how many could have been somebody who accomplished great deeds, maybe even creating a cure for diseases like cancer.
So before you give yourselves a pat on the back for being tolerant of taking a life because it helps families or whatever reason you have, for once, think of how precious life is and that life starts at conception which is science, you know that thing so many say to follow.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury