Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/safety/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&