According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 32,000 people in the United States die in motor vehicle accidents each year. Another 2 million people suffer injuries. Between 9 million and 45 million people in the U.S. had influenza each year since 2010 with 12,000-61,000 dying each of those years. And yet somehow we all are still driving our cars and were socializing until this year.
I understand COVID-19 is a scary disease. It came out of nowhere and rapidly spread throughout the world. There has been a lot of suffering and death. But we need to come to terms with how to live with it.
Yes, there is risk to life. But the only way to avoid the risk of infection is to be completely isolated. I don’t know about anyone else but that is not the way I want to live. People are social beings. Isolation leads to depression which leads to other sicknesses. And there is also tremendous financial pain. While it’s not equivalent to loss of life, people are losing all that they worked for because of this.
It is possible in another year or two there will be a vaccine. Are we going to live with social distancing and all that means until then, or indefinitely if there is no vaccine? What is the point of antibody testing? If we test negative does that mean we remain under house arrest?
Of course if there is no vaccine and we aren’t permitted to be exposed we will never develop immunity so I guess we will be forever under quarantine.
While taking reasonable precautions (which should not include social distancing and closing businesses) we need to accept the risk of getting COVID-19 with the knowledge that the vast majority of affected people will recover and get on with our lives.
Robin Stuckey,
Northumberland